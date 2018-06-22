IPF backs 17 scripted digital projects

She Said Films' Running With Violet, LoCo Motion Pictures' How to Buy a Baby and LaRue Entertainment's The Amazing Gayl Pile were among the recipients.
By Jordan Pinto
She Said Films' Running With Violet, LoCo Motion Pictures' How to Buy a Baby and LaRue Entertainment's The Amazing Gayl Pile were among the recipients.

