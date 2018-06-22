Hot Sheet: Digital Demand June 12 to 18, 2018
13 Reasons Why tops the list, followed by The Handmaid's Tale (pictured) at #2 and Sense8 at #3.
13 Reasons Why tops the list, followed by The Handmaid’s Tale (pictured) at #2 and Sense8 at #3.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN