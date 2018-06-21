In brief: Technicolor adds to Toronto VFX team
Plus: The documentary channel boards the NSI's IndigiDocs, Jasper Savage's Jessica, Jessica nabs two awards at the 2018 Breakthroughs film fest and more.
Plus: The documentary channel boards the NSI’s IndigiDocs, Jasper Savage’s Jessica, Jessica nabs two awards at the 2018 Breakthroughs film fest and more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN