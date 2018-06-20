NFB reports progress on Indigenous Action Plan
The producer has committed to investing 15% of its spend on Indigenous-directed projects by 2020.
The producer has committed to investing 15% of its spend on Indigenous-directed projects by 2020.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN