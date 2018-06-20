Bell Fund marks 20 years with a new mandate

From Playback magazine: With a new directive from the CRTC, the funder had to overhaul its programs and adapt to an ever-changing industry.
By Mark Dillon
19 hours ago
my enemy my brother

From Playback magazine: With a new directive from the CRTC, the funder had to overhaul its programs and adapt to an ever-changing industry.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN