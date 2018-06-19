Telefilm’s gender parity results and the challenges that remain

A panel discussion on advancing women in the industry points to progress made, but more support for women-led projects at bigger budgets is still needed.
By Regan Reid
22 hours ago

A panel discussion on advancing women in the industry points to progress made, but more support for women-led projects at bigger budgets is still needed.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN