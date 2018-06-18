YouTube launches Premium platform in Canada

The Premium service, formerly known as YouTube Red, is the latest OTT service to enter the Canadian market.
By Playback Staff
13 hours ago
Unsplashd YouTube

The Premium service, formerly known as YouTube Red, is the latest OTT service to enter the Canadian market.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN