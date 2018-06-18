Taking Quebec’s French-language TV to the world

From Playback magazine: For decades the French-Canadian industry has punched above its weight. Now it wants to play on the global stage.
By Mark Dillon
20 hours ago
eric myre - v4

From Playback magazine: For decades the French-Canadian industry has punched above its weight. Now it wants to play on the global stage.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN