NSI updates Totally Television program

Among the changes, producers with adaptations from existing IP can now apply for the 11-month course.
By Lauren Malyk
19 hours ago

Among the changes, producers with adaptations from existing IP can now apply for the 11-month course.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN