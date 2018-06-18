Bruce Hills named JFL president
The longtime festival COO takes over as the Montreal-based company comes under new ownership.
The longtime festival COO takes over as the Montreal-based company comes under new ownership.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN