Breakthroughs Film Fest adds Mariam Zaidi as exec director
Zaidi, an associate programmer at Hot Docs, will replace Gabor Pertic in the role.
Zaidi, an associate programmer at Hot Docs, will replace Gabor Pertic in the role.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN