Banff ’18: Why Netflix’s Larry Tanz said yes to Travelers
VP of content acquisition Larry Tanz on why the sci-fi series fit into the streamer's commissioning wheelhouse and what it's looking for in a project.
VP of content acquisition Larry Tanz on why the sci-fi series fit into the streamer’s commissioning wheelhouse and what it’s looking for in a project.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN