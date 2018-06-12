Hot Sheet: Top 10 films June 1 to 7, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story leads the list, followed by Deadpool 2 landing at #2 and Avengers: Infinity War breaking the top three.
By Playback Staff
20 hours ago

Solo: A Star Wars Story leads the list, followed by Deadpool 2 landing at #2 and Avengers: Infinity War breaking the top three.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN