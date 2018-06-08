Quebecor Fund awards $2.1M to TV, digital media projects

Attraction Images' Bootcamp and ToonDraw Animation's YaYa & Zouk are among the projects selected to receive funding.
By Lauren Malyk
7 hours ago
Attraction Images’ Bootcamp and ToonDraw Animation’s YaYa & Zouk are among the projects selected to receive funding.

