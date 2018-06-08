Deals: Syndicado, CCI Entertainment, Love Nature

Toronto-based Syndicado takes the U.S. digital distribution rights to over 100 hours of factual content, including paranormal series Most Haunted, plus more.
By Lauren Malyk
6 hours ago
most haunted - v2

Toronto-based Syndicado takes the U.S. digital distribution rights to over 100 hours of factual content, including paranormal series Most Haunted, plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN