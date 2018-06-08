Bell Media takes part ownership in Just For Laughs Group

Following the announcement of its specialty rebrands, and as the media co inks its latest deal, president Randy Lennox discusses how the pieces fit together.
By Jordan Pinto
6 hours ago
Bell Media upfront 2018

Following the announcement of its specialty rebrands, and as the media co inks its latest deal, president Randy Lennox discusses how the pieces fit together.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN