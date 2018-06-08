Alex Lalonde joins New Metric Media

The former COO of Digital Howard has been appointed VP of business affairs and operations.
By Regan Reid
6 hours ago
Alex Lalonde

The former COO of Digital Howard has been appointed VP of business affairs and operations.

