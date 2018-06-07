Wattpad adds director of content development and production

Lindsey Ramey joins the story platform's L.A.-based studio, where she'll work with creatives to turn Wattpad stories into film and TV projects.
By Lauren Malyk
13 hours ago

Lindsey Ramey joins the story platform’s L.A.-based studio, where she’ll work with creatives to turn Wattpad stories into film and TV projects.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN