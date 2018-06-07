Upfront ’18: Bell Media greenlights original comedy for 2018/19 slate

The half-hour comedy starring Jann Arden sits among a roster of 42 new and returning series, with The Beaverton, Cardinal and Corner Gas Animated also receiving renewals.
By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago

