Montreal’s Oasis to expand 2D operations
Having secured a $3.3-million investment, the Montreal studio will produce new seasons of Arthur and Kulipari, and double its workforce.
Having secured a $3.3-million investment, the Montreal studio will produce new seasons of Arthur and Kulipari, and double its workforce.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN