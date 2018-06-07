Indie List 2018: JoBro Productions makes the jump
Jonathan Bronfman talks about how his prodco has continued to build out its biz and what's next.
Jonathan Bronfman talks about how his prodco has continued to build out its biz and what’s next.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN