Programming Profile: AT&T Audience Network

Shane Elrod, head of original content and production at the U.S. channel, talks Condor and working with Canadians.
By Regan Reid
17 hours ago

Shane Elrod, head of original content and production at the U.S. channel, talks Condor and working with Canadians.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN