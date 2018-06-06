Wonderfilm launches with super-sized slate

The newly launched Vancouver and L.A.-based prodco has wrapped on two features, with production set to begin on a third this summer.
By Regan Reid
18 hours ago

The newly launched Vancouver and L.A.-based prodco has wrapped on two features, with production set to begin on a third this summer.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN