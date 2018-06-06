Indie List 2018: Thunderbird Entertainment takes off
With its Netflix deals, a new HQ for Atomic Cartoons and plenty of projects in development, the prodco's leaders discuss the company's future growth plans.
With its Netflix deals, a new HQ for Atomic Cartoons and plenty of projects in development, the prodco’s leaders discuss the company’s future growth plans.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN