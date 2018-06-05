Yeti Farm forms strategic partnership with Surprise Bag

The agreement will see the companies collaborate on original IP from their development slates, as well as jointly acquiring and producing new IP.
By Lauren Malyk
14 hours ago
Yeti Farms and Surprise Bag execs

