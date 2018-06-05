Upfronts ’18: CityTV unveils 11 new shows, classic reboots

Canadian scripted dramas The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco and Bad Blood are among the series on the network's 2018/19 schedule.
By Playback Staff
14 hours ago

Canadian scripted dramas The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco and Bad Blood are among the series on the network’s 2018/19 schedule.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN