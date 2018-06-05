Cameras roll in Nova Scotia on Spinster

Penned by Jennifer Deyell and directed by Andrea Dorfman, the feature-length comedy is toplined by U.S. actress and comedian Chelsea Peretti.
By Jordan Pinto
15 hours ago

