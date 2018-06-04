Upfronts ’18: Corus unveils Canadian originals, international pickups

The media co's commissions included a culinary series from Proper Television, as well as a greenlight for the third and final season of Mary Kills People.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
Mary Kills Peple

The media co’s commissions included a culinary series from Proper Television, as well as a greenlight for the third and final season of Mary Kills People.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN