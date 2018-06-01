Deals: Starfield Indie, Syndicado, Vertical Entertainment
Starfield Indie's re-engineered sci-fi series Starhunter Redux has been picked up in the U.S., plus more.
Starfield Indie’s re-engineered sci-fi series Starhunter Redux has been picked up in the U.S., plus more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN