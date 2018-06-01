CRTC’s Ian Scott on creating a more sustainable Canadian system

Industry groups weigh in on the commission's future programming models report.
By Jordan Pinto
14 hours ago

Industry groups weigh in on the commission’s future programming models report.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN