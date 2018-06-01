Bell Media unveils pickups from L.A. Screenings

Leading CTV's drama acquisitions is ABC's The Rookie and CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot, while the media co also revealed additions to its specialty channels.
By Lauren Malyk
14 hours ago
TITUS MAKIN, MELISSA O'NEIL, NATHAN FILLION

