Storyhive moves into the doc space
The Documentary Edition, aimed at B.C. and Alberta creators, will fund 30 projects to the tune of $50K each.
The Documentary Edition, aimed at B.C. and Alberta creators, will fund 30 projects to the tune of $50K each.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN