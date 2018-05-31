CRTC recommends telecoms contribute to Cancon

In its report on future distribution models, the commission suggested restructuring the content funding system and replacing prescriptive licensing.
By Jordan Pinto
5 hours ago
Internet TV shutterstock_99918578

In its report on future distribution models, the commission suggested restructuring the content funding system and replacing prescriptive licensing.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN