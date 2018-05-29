Sebastien Pilote feature to premiere in competition at Karlovy Vary
La disparition des lucioles, the third feature from the Quebec director, lines up against 11 other projects in the festival's main competition program.
La disparition des lucioles, the third feature from the Quebec director, lines up against 11 other projects in the festival’s main competition program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN