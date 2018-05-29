Bill Lundy joins Pier 21

The former production executive for comedy series at Bell Media has been tapped to lead the prodco's development team.
By Jordan Pinto
16 hours ago

The former production executive for comedy series at Bell Media has been tapped to lead the prodco’s development team.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN