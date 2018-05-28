Court is back in session: Behind CBC’s Street Legal reboot
From Playback magazine: The cast and creators behind the pubcaster's upcoming courtroom drama weigh in on the new show's big goals.
From Playback magazine: The cast and creators behind the pubcaster’s upcoming courtroom drama weigh in on the new show’s big goals.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN