Competition Bureau blocks Historia, Series+ sale

Bell Media's bid for the Corus properties is still to be reviewed by the CRTC.
By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
TV picture

Bell Media’s bid for the Corus properties is still to be reviewed by the CRTC.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN