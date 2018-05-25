Photo Gallery: 2018 Screen Nova Scotia Awards Gala

Missed Screen Nova Scotia's annual awards ceremony? See all the big winners from the big event.
By Playback Staff
2 hours ago

Missed Screen Nova Scotia’s annual awards ceremony? See all the big winners from the big event.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN