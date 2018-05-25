Netflix backs National School of Humour screenwriting program
The new initiative is part of the $25 million development fund that Netflix pledged to invest in Canadian creators and talent.
The new initiative is part of the $25 million development fund that Netflix pledged to invest in Canadian creators and talent.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN