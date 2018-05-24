Upfronts ’18: CBC debuts 17 new series
New shows from Temple Street Productions, Circle Blue Entertainment and Don Carmody TV join the primetime lineup, alongside the return of Street Legal.
New shows from Temple Street Productions, Circle Blue Entertainment and Don Carmody TV join the primetime lineup, alongside the return of Street Legal.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN