Schitt’s Creek gets U.S. syndication

Debmar-Mercury will handle syndication deals with local TV stations across the country, with off-network episodes set to begin airing in 2020.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
Schitt's Creek from CBC Media Centre

