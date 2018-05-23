In brief: United We Fan to make U.S. debut at AFI Docs

Plus: Inside Out introduces its inaugural Innovation Award, Canadian projects head to the New York Television Festival and more.
By Lauren Malyk
1 day ago
United We Fan

Plus: Inside Out introduces its inaugural Innovation Award, Canadian projects head to the New York Television Festival and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN