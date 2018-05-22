marblemedia’s ‘Mom and Dad’ renewed

YES TV in Canada and BYUtv in the U.S. have ordered an additional 22 episodes of the family game show.
By Regan Reid
19 hours ago
Just Like Mom and Dad

