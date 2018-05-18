Deals: Nelvana, Minds Eye, Guru Studio

Minds Eye Entertainment has inked a deal with Redbox for the U.S. release of its feature The Humanity Bureau, plus more.
By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago
shutterstock_deal

Minds Eye Entertainment has inked a deal with Redbox for the U.S. release of its feature The Humanity Bureau, plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN