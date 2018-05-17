Production underway on Vintage Tech Hunters

The series is produced by Boat Rocker's unscripted arm Crooked Horse Productions and will air on Bell Media's Discovery.
By Lauren Malyk
55 mins ago

The series is produced by Boat Rocker’s unscripted arm Crooked Horse Productions and will air on Bell Media’s Discovery.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN