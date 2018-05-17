More broadcasters join DHX’s Massive Monster Mayhem

Season one of the new live-action competition series has been picked up by five additional broadcasters in Europe and Australia.
By Alexandra Whyte
10 mins ago
Copied from Kidscreen

