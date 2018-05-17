In brief: Netflix boards Canadian Academy’s apprenticeship program
Plus: The Toronto Screenwriting Conference announces its Magee TV winners, Cineplex gives Sharkwater: Extinction a fall release and Deluxe adds to its Vancouver team.
Plus: The Toronto Screenwriting Conference announces its Magee TV winners, Cineplex gives Sharkwater: Extinction a fall release and Deluxe adds to its Vancouver team.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN