Black Cop, Pure win at Screen Nova Scotia Awards
Cory Bowles' debut feature was one of the projects celebrated at the fourth annual ceremony in Halifax.
Cory Bowles’ debut feature was one of the projects celebrated at the fourth annual ceremony in Halifax.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN