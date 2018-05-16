Kew Media revenues hit $39.8M in Q1

CEO Steven Silver said the company is still assessing opportunities for acquisitions in both the production and talent spaces.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

CEO Steven Silver said the company is still assessing opportunities for acquisitions in both the production and talent spaces.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN