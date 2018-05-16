9 Story joins Clifford The Big Red Dog reboot

The revamped preschool series, produced by Scholastic Entertainment, will premiere on PBS KIDS and Amazon Prime Video next fall.
By Alexandra Whyte
24 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - clifford-scholastic

The revamped preschool series, produced by Scholastic Entertainment, will premiere on PBS KIDS and Amazon Prime Video next fall.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN